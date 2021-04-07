Television show features Sammie Vance and her Buddy Bench project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne girl behind the Buddy Bench was introduced to a national television audience Wednesday night.

Sammie Vance was featured on BYUtv’s “Operation Awesome.” The episode – “Kindness Counts” – followed Sammie as she brought her Buddy Bench project to Fort Wayne parks.

The episode description from BYUtv says:

“Sammie’s goal is to address loneliness by placing buddy benches in schools. Sammie and the team have the idea to get one of Sammie’s benches in the city’s park and to educate the whole community on the importance of plastic pollution and recycling!“

Sammie and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation collected enough caps to build 11 benches for city parks. The first bench will be installed at Hamilton Park, with others coming to additional locations later this year.

Sammie, and 8th grader at Blackhawk Middle School, said she was happy her project was featured on the show.

“I was honored to be featured and glad the show came to Fort Wayne,” Sammie said. “It was an amazing experience and I can’t wait for everyone to see the hard work we did and the fun we had.”

Did you miss the episode? You can stream it for free on the BYUtv app.