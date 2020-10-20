Telethon fundraiser for Bay Area to be held in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area co-op is holding a telethon next month to help raise money for the people in the Bay Area.

The goal is $20,000 that the Human Agricultural Cooperative plans to use to feed 600 people in the Bay Area in early December.

With the help of East Palo Alto City Councilwoman Lisa Gauither, Hula Networks Inc., Glide Memorial Church, Essential Drivers in San Francisco, Telegraph Ministry Center as well as area restaurants, the co-op will provide fresh vegetables, fruits, frozen meats and a complete BBQ dinner to residents in the communities of San Jose, San Francisco and North Oakland, California.

“My joy, or what I get out of it is, I get to help the Bay area, which gave me a lot. I graduated from there. But, also, there are neighborhoods around the country that need food. It’s not just Fort Wayne, it’s not just the south side of Chicago, it’s not the east side of Indianapolis, it’s not the east side of Detroit. Every system. It’s systemic,” said Ty Simmons, executive director of Human Agricultural Cooperative.

In the last three months, the co-op has distributed over one million pounds of food in cities throughout Indiana.

To donate or to learn more information about the telethon, contact Executive Director for the Human Agricultural Cooperative Ty Simmons at humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.