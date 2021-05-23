TekVenture enters last phase of cleanup after fire damaged building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Their facility was damaged after a fire spread to their building last year in August. Now, TekVenture is cleaning up shop so that they can get back to work.

The fire appeared to start in a neighboring auto shop but spread to the TekVenture space. On Saturday, the public art and technology lab began the last step of being restored with a “Scrub-A-Thon”.

The Great Hall is the last room to tackle. The room has played host to a variety of events including a Save the Maumee fundraiser and theatrical shows like “The Wizard of Oz”. Many volunteers, new and old, came out to help clear out the building.

“Cleaning may not seem very important but it is essential to actually putting this story to bed and getting TekVenture up and to the rockin’ facility that it used to be and can be,” said Jeannette Jaquish, secretary for TekVenture.

Jaquish added that she believes everything will be done within the next two weeks and that a grand reopening is expected to happen in June.