FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They heavy snow is pretty when it blankets trees and branches, but it’s also hard to shovel off driveways and sidewalks. It’s the work that comes with a Winter Wonderland.

“It’s heavy and sticks to the shovel. I wouldn’t want someone with a bad heart to do it,” Whitney McKevitt said.

Whitney McKevitt shovels a driveway as the snow fell Wednesday.

She spent most of her day Wednesday shoveling her parents’ driveway.

“I think this is my third time shoveling. It just keeps coming down. It’s slick,” she said.

Across the street, three Maple Creek 8th graders were hard at work clearing another driveway.

“We’re shoveling driveways making sure people can get out safely,” Linklon Grabner said.

For them, the ‘E’ in E-learning Day stands for entrepreneur.

Three Maple Creek 8th graders shovel driveways after the latest Winter Blast.

“We did it last year and made about $100 or so,” Billy Lauer said.

The boys charge $30 per driveway – $10 each. It’s some spending money in exchange for some hard work, with some goodwill at its roots.

“It can be a pain, but it’s okay because we can help people out. Especially the elderly who have to get somewhere and can’t do it on their own,” Carter Zent said.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne also will clear drives and walks for people who are unable to do it themselves.