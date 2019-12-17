Teens give back to homeless community during the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a month of collecting gifts, a Fort Wayne teen is making the holidays happier for some of the city’s homeless population.

In November, Snider and Career Academy student Amber Amos and her friend D’Asia Geiger began their plan to raise money for blankets, toiletries and food for the homeless.

The two ended up raising more than $800 through a GoFundMe account. Tuesday, she passed out the gifts saying this has taught her a valuable lesson.

“Probably learned to be more grateful. because you see these people that don’t have a lot and there’s always a time when you can be in that position so it’s just nice to to know and be grateful for everything you have,” Amos said.

In addition to a hot meal today, those who attended received a free haircut from cosmetology students.