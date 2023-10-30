FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting late Sunday night that injured a teenager.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Milton Street around 11:25 p.m. They found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. Medics took the victim to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. They, and those identified as potential suspects are all teens.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.