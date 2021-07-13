Teenager dies in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a teenage boy dead. It happened near Waterloo early Tuesday morning.

The teenage driver of the vehicle has been identified as 17-year-old Alexander Barnhart, of Ashley, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Office received reports of the crash around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of County Road 35 in Waterloo. Officers report finding a heavily damaged vehicle and the driver lying next to it.

Police said the vehicle driven by Barnhart was traveling northbound and veered off the east side of the roadway. It then traveled off the roadway over a raised gravel drive. Barnhart appeared to have lost control, and the vehicle rolled sideways multiple times, striking a tree.

Barnhart was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving attempts were made.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor, and a seatbelt was not worn.