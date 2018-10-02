Teen struck by train, killed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police in Milford investigated a fatal train-pedestrian collision on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) - A 16-year-old Milford boy was killed Monday night when he was struck by a train.

Police and medics were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Syracuse Street rail crossing in Milford. There, responders found a Norfolk Southern train stopped just north of the crossing.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, rail officials said they thought a boy had walked in front of the train and was struck just south of the rail crossing.

Authorities found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as 16-year-old Samuel Allen Pamer of Milford.

It's not clear why the boy walked onto the tracks. No other information was provided.

The crash remains under investigation.