Teen leads police on chase, slips cuffs to steal patrol car

A 16-year-old led Kosciusko County police on a chase before jumping in the driver’s seat of a patrol car and crashing it into a building.

Officers were in search of the teen who removed her Community Corrections ankle bracelet. Wednesday night, police got a tip that she was at a home on North Majestic Way on the south side of Lake Wawasee.

When officers arrived, the teen wasn’t there, but she returned a few minutes later. A police pursuit started there and continued east on Hatchery Road. The driver sped around a curve at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources District 1 building and crashed into three wooden pillars, a utility pole and a telephone junction box.

Sheriff’s deputies took the teen into custody. While she was in the patrol vehicle, she was able to slip her handcuffs and get into the driver’s seat, according to officials. The vehicle was turned around and drove off west on Hatchery Road.

The teen ended up hitting a fence then a storage building a short time later. Then, she got out of the vehicle and crawled into the window a home nearby. The homeowner told police she stepped outside during the commotion as the driver took a cell phone from the house and left through another window.

Eventually, officers arrested the 16-year-old near the home. She was evaluated by paramedics and released to deputies. The teen was taken to a juvenile center in South Bend.

Police searched her vehicle and found paraphernalia with methamphetamine and marijuana. The teen is facing several juvenile detention charges, not adult criminal charges. She was not named because she is a juvenile.