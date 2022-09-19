LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A teen girl was killed and five others were hurt in a crash in LaGrange County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at S.R. 5 and C.R. 700 South, two miles west of Topeka.

According to a report from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, a Pontiac Bonneville and a Ford Fusion collided.

The Bonneville, driven by 17-year-old Jordan Collyer of Topeka, was headed south on S.R. 5 and turned onto C.R. 700 South in front of the oncoming northbound Ford driven by 31-year-old Carli Bushong of Ligonier.

The Pontiac was hit on its passenger side.

A passenger in the Pontiac – 13-year-old Lybie Miller of Ligonier – was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital from the crash scene but later died. The report said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Collyer was hospitalized with pain. Two other passengers in the Pontiac – two 15 year olds – were also hospitalized with general pain.

Bushong was hospitalized with pain, and a 17-month-old child her vehicle was checked out at a hospital.