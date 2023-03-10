ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old is in life-threatening condition after her car was T-boned Thursday night by a man who police determined was driving drunk.

Town of Monroe Police began investigating around 8:30 p.m. At the scene they saw a Chevy Traverse and a Chevy Impala in a field near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 700 West.

Police determined the Impala was westbound on SR 124 when the Traverse, coming into the intersection from CR 700, did not yield and hit the Impala on the driver’s side.

(Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the Impala was found outside the car and unresponsive. The 17-year-old from Bluffton was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release. A 16-year-old passenger, also from Bluffton, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and police said he is in stable condition. The teenagers have not been identified.

Police identified the driver of the Traverse as 41-year-old Christen Gerber of Bluffton. Gerber was also taken to the hospital and is stable, police said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a blood draw and determined Gerber was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gerber is being investigated for the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing death or catastrophic injury, Level 4 Felony

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury, Level 5 Felony

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment

The crash is still under investigation.