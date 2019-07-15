Teen ejected when Jeep rolls, hits fence

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Shipshewana teen was hospitalized when the SUV he was riding in left a roadway and rolled last week.

Police and medics were called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of C.R. 700 South and C.R. 1200 West in LaGrange County. According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department crash report, 46-year-old 2007 Gary Miller of Shipshewana was headed east on C.R. 40 in Elkhart County in his 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee when for some reason he lost control of the SUV and it veered off the road as it approached C.R. 1200 West in LaGrange County.

The Jeep rolled multiple times and struck a fence before it came to rest, the report said.

A passenger in the Jeep – 18-year-old Matthew Lehman of Shipshewana – was ejected. He was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Miller was not hurt.

Details about the crash were released by the sheriff’s department on Monday.