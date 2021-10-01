Teen driver passing on a hill hits oncoming car head-on; 2 airlifted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Wabash drivers were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Kosciusko County early Friday.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Packerton Road, 10 miles south of Warsaw.

First responders work a crash on Packerton Road in Kosciusko County on Oct. 1, 2021. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Thomas, 18, of Wabash was northbound in a 2005 Buick Rainier when he went to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest. In the process, the Buick struck a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jessie R. Monroe, 53, of Wabash head-on.

Thomas and Monroe were both airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a “lengthy extrication,” the report said. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.