Teen driver critically hurt after car skids off US 33

(Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old was badly hurt Saturday night when his car left U.S. 33 in Adams County and rolled into a field.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police and medics were called to U.S. 33 near C.R. 600 East, southeast of Decatur, on a report of an injury crash. Responders arrived to find an overturned red 1997 Dodge Neon in a field just southeast of the intersection.

The driver – 16-year-old Hunter Batchelor of Decatur – was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe Batchelor was headed northwest on U.S. 33 entering a curve when “the overall handling of the vehicle became affected,” according to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The Neon began to skid then crossed travel lane, went into a ditch then through a yard and ultimately overturned in a bean field, the report said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

