Teen driver arrested, two passengers hospitalized after crashing into Waterloo field

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A teen driver has been arrested with charges of a minor consuming alcohol after crashing into a Waterloo field with two passengers in the car.

18-year-old Summer Restle of Garrett was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus southbound on CR 27 in the 1400 block. She attempted to turn east onto CR 14 at a high rate of speed but missed the turn, instead driving south into a field.

The front seat passenger, 18-year-old Jericho Budd-Davis of Auburn, was hospitalized for an injury to his right shoulder. The back seat passenger, 19-year-old Lance Barnhart of Auburn, was hospitalized for an injury to his right leg.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Ashley Fire Department and Riverside Towing.