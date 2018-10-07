Teen dies in crash outside Leo-Cedarville Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash northeast of I-469 on Sunday, October 7, 2018. [ + - ] Video

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - One teenage girl died in a wreck that happened around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. She was the front seat passenger. She died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A young man was driving the vehicle, he had minor injuries. Another teenage girl was in the backseat, she suffered serious injuries.

One car drove off the west side of the road at State Road 1 and Popp Road.

That's about three miles southwest of Leo-Cedarville.

The road should be opened soon, and traffic will be back to normal.

The crash is under investigation, as police do not know what caused the wreck.