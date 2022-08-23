Lebrishia Hobbs was shot in the head June 5; another teenager is now facing an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A teen shot in the head and found lying in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home in July has passed away.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reported the death of 16-year-old Lebrishia Hobbs Tuesday afternoon. She died sometime Monday and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police discovered Hobbs’ body on the morning of July 6 in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle after responding to a report of a “problem unknown.” She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Elaysha Underwood

A short time later they arrested another teen for the shooting at a different location. Investigators believe Hobbs may have been lying in the yard for nine hours before help arrived.

On July 12, Elaysha Underwood, 16, was charged as an adult in Allen Superior Court with felony counts of attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime. She could now face more serious charges.

It’s believed the shooting was prompted by a relationship gone bad.

Hobbs is the oldest of seven children according to her mother who WANE 15 interviewed back in July.