FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two teens charged in a deadly vape deal this past April pleaded guilty to a count of felony murder Tuesday.

Aung S. Oo – who was 15 when Allen County prosecutors charged him as an adult in the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror – agreed to admit to his role in the killing as part of a deal he made with prosecutors.

Aung San Oo

In exchange, prosecutors will agree to drop charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of an offense they previously levied against him, according to the plea agreement.

There were no sentencing guidelines in the plea agreement, which means an Allen Superior Court judge will have discretion when handing down how many years Oo will spend in prison.

A felony murder charge – which means a defendant is accused of being a part of a crime where someone dies – carries 45 to 65 years in prison.

According to court documents, Borror met up with Oo and another teen to sell them nicotine vapes in the parking lot of New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road. The deadly deal in April 2022 ended with Oo being accused of shooting Borror.

The other teen accused in the shooting, 16-year-old Swar Hit, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count of Level 2 felony robbery.

Surveillance video captured some type of struggle over a backpack full of vapes, investigators wrote in court documents. At some point, Oo shot Borror and left the scene with Hit, court documents said.

Both teens were arrested days after the shooting, and now both are scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.