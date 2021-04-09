Teen celebrates regaining ability to walk by kicking off national shooting competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A teenager who lost the use of his legs three years ago celebrated being able to walk again by kicking off a national championship.

Back in 2018, Eli Guise was diagnosed with Guillian-Barre Syndrome, which attacks nerves and caused Guise to lose his ability to walk. However, with determination and hard work he was able to walk again and participate in shooting competitions.

“In the hospital we, every morning would say, ‘we got this. We can do what we’re asked to do today,'” said his mother, Jana Guise. “Every morning I would tell him that he’s my hero because of whatever had had to do that day and his physical therapy was really hard.”

On Friday, Guise was chosen to introduce a new Olympic rifle. Next month he will be competing in the U.S.A. Shooting National Junior Olympics.