CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive.

According to a report from the Clear Lake Town Marshal, a black 2012 Chevrolet Cruz driven by 36-year-old Joshua C. Presley of Angola was northbound on 700 E approaching West Clear Lake Drive when a westbound bicycle operated by 16-year-old Luke D. Gleave of Fort Wayne rode through a stop sign at the intersection and into the path of the Chevrolet.

The teen was treated at the scene by medics then airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center with head, back, and arm injuries. The marshal’s office said he was listed in stable condition.