Teen airlifted after Cadillac hits oncoming truck

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange teen was airlifted from a crash Friday morning.

Police and medics were called around 9 a.m. to the intersection of C.R. 1150 East and C.R. 175 South on a report of a crash. There, a Cadillac and a flatbed truck collided.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, Taylor Hoff, 18, of LaGrange was headed south of 1150 East in a Cadillac DeVille when the vehicle went left of center and struck a northbound Ford flatbed truck driven by 60-year-old Timothy Groosbeck of Angola.

Hoff was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with a head laceration and a severe upper arm injury, the report said.

Groozbeck and a passenger in the truck were not hurt.

