FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A replacement for Trubble Brewing at Promenade Park already seems to be in the works.

teds beerhall, located at 12628 Coldwater Road, teased an announcement on Facebook Monday suggesting the business “did something today” while showing a picture of someone at a building at Promenade Park previously occupied by Trubble Brewing Café & Tap.

The caption said more details will be revealed in the future, but the owner confirmed to WANE 15 that they hope to open by late spring 2023.

Trubble Brewing announced in early January it would be permanently closing its location at Promenade Park in order to make way for “bigger and better things.”