FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After receiving final approval from Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday, teds beerhall owner Brian Hench spoke with WANE 15 about the future of the company’s Promenade Park expansion.

The expansion, dubbed teds Snack+Bar, will be located at the pavilion at Promenade Park previously occupied by Trubble Brewing Café & Tap.

On the six-year anniversary of the opening of teds beerhall, Hench said he is “excited” to expand his business into Promenade Park.

“We’re very excited to finally be branching out and coming downtown,” Hench said.

Hench said the Promenade Park location will offer a different experience compared to the original teds beerhall location at the corner of Coldwater and Union Chapel roads due to minimal storage and kitchen spaces.

As a result, Hench said the food menu will focus more on “light snacks and things that can be grabbed quickly.”

“We really have to be choosy on what foods we’re going to be able to offer down here,” Hench said.

However, Hench said teds Snack+Bar will offer liquor, something currently unavailable at teds beerhall, along with beer and wine.

Although the project received the city’s approval for a three-way liquor license, Hench said he still needs state approval for the license.

On Wednesday, Hench told WANE 15 he still hopes to have the expansion open by May.