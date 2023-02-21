FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly one month after teasing a Promenade Park expansion, teds beerhall received a do-pass vote from Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday for a ‘dining district liquor license’, bringing the proposal one step closer to fruition.

City Council granted the do-pass with a nearly unanimous vote of 7-1, with Councilman Jason Arp being the only dissenter and Councilman Tom Fresitroffer being absent.

Brian Hench, owner of teds beerhall, previously told WANE 15 he hopes to have the Promenade Park location, dubbed teds Snack+Bar, open by late spring 2023.

“Clearly, given the smaller size of the space, this will be a very different offering than what we have at our current location,” Hench said in January.

During the meeting, Councilman Paul Ensley brought up concerns about patrons bringing drinks outside of the building’s patio deck into Promenade Park itself.

However, Hench assured City Council that with the new 3-way liquor license, he is working with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to limit any drinks leaving where they should be.

“The barrier is a little bit ambiguous right now,” Hench said. “We are working so that there is signage all the way around so that patrons understand where that barrier is.”

With the do-pass recommendation, City Council will need one final passage vote before the company can be given the license.

Trubble Brewing Café & Tap originally occupied the location at Promenade Park before announcing its departure in January to make way for “bigger and better things.”