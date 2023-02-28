FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, ted’s beerhall took another big step to moving into Promenade Park.

Fort Wayne City Council approved the ‘dining district liquor license’ by a 7-2 vote with Councilmen Jason Arp and Paul Ensley voting no.

Ensley had previously voiced concerns about patrons bringing alcoholic drinks out of the designated drinking area.

Trubble Brewing Café & Tap originally occupied the location at Promenade Park before announcing its departure in January to make way for “bigger and better things,” making space for ted’s to open in come Spring 2023.

City Council also looked at allocating more of the city’s ARPA funds Tuesday, with votes going toward providing ARPA funds to four separate causes:

– $350,000 for police social workers

– $30,000 for mayor’s youth engagement council (Peace of Mind & Body Mental Health Symposium)

– $125,000 for police training academy technology upgrades

– $400,000 toward Liberty Mills Trail