FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has received 350 teddy bears, which officers will gift to children who have suffered some sort of trauma or crisis.

The police department said Monday the Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity recently donated the stuffed animals. The groups modeled their program after a similar program started by Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Houston Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty.

The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity donated 350 teddy bears to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Capt. Kevin Hunter (center) receives donations of 350 teddy bears from the Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity.

The teddy bears have been given to each of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s four quadrant outposts. Patrol officers can hand out the bears to children they see as in crisis and in need of them, the department said.

“The FWPD thanks the Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity for their generosity and kindness through this donation to help children who might be in need of comfort at a difficult time,” the police department said in a news release.