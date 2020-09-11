Tech and automotive company breaks ground on new facility

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, officials broke ground on a new facility for a technology and automation company.

Adaptive Technologies will have a new 10,000 square foot facility located at 14000 Lima Road.

The business specializes in automation systems, product design enhancement and manufacturing and software development, the release said.

The facility will incorporate professional offices, product testing labs, demonstration areas and production space for ongoing and future ATI projects.

Currently, Adaptive Technologies employees 110 team members and with this additional building, will occupy approximately 43,000 square feet.