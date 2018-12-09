Teams compete in LEGO Robotics championship

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - 48 teams unleashed their LEGO robots at Purdue Fort Wayne for the LEGO Robotics championship.

The competition is one of the largest robotic competitions in the state.

Teams built and programed autonomous robots to go through obstacles and complete tasks.

Team members ranged in age between 9 and 14 years old.

The winner of this tournament will advance to the World Festival in Detroit.

