FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Wayne High School pitted students and staff against each other in a friendly game of kickball on Thursday.

Each of the five FWCS high schools held their own end-of-school festivities, and Wayne High School’s events consisted of the game of kickball and a class photo.

Wayne High School will have its graduation at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on June 3.