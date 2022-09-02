INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Two local teachers have been named top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor.

Jason Beer, an English teacher at Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a History teacher at Bluffton High School, have been named finalists for the annual award, the Indiana Department of Education announced Friday.

They join 8 other teachers as top 10 finalists for the honor, which will be announced later this fall, the state said.

“Nearly everyone can remember their favorite teacher – the person who taught them, encouraged them and inspired them to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana is home to exceptional teachers across the state, and this year’s top 10 Teacher of the Year finalists are especially impressive. Our teachers’ work matters today and will continue to impact students throughout their entire lives.”

Schools nominate their local Teachers of the Year for the statewide honor. Finalists are then selected by a committee made up of former Teachers of the Year, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.

Finalists include: