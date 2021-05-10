TCBY’s ‘Ms. Shirley’ seeking community’s help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local business owner needs the community’s support as she recovers from a medical procedure.

The owner, known by the community as “Ms. Shirley,” has run the TCBY frozen yogurt shop in the Georgetown Plaza for 22 years. According to a close friend, Sheila Benner, Ms. Shirely typically works seven days a week, all day long, doesn’t take vacation time and “very infrequently” closes the shop.

Unfortunately, Ms. Shirley is struggling to devote all of that time into the yogurt shop lately because of a “pretty significant” medical procedure she underwent about a week ago. On Monday, TCBY was closed because she wasn’t feeling well enough to open.

“I found out that she’d been ill since around December,” said Benner. “Last weekend, we found out that she had to have a recent procedure done but she’d not been able to take the time off from work.”

According to Benner, the procedure typically takes about four weeks to recover from. She said watching her friend struggle has been “very emotional” and a “struggle for all of us” so she’s collaborated with her daughter to create a Go Fund Me page.

“We want to try and do it to help Shirley out to provide money to help medical bills and maybe to have funds to get some additional help in here,” said Benner. “She was back here at work within days, she really needs to have several weeks off just to be able to recuperate.”

Over her 20-plus years at TCBY, Ms. Shirley has made a lasting impact on her customers.

“Kids grow up knowing Shirley, she makes everybody her friend. She’s constantly asking how their families are,” said Benner.

Wade Holerook, a longtime TCBY customer, stopped by the shop to try to see how Ms. Shirley was feeling on Monday.

“I’ve known Shirely since she bought this location,” said Holerook. “She is a wonderful person, always asking me how my son is doing when I come in. When I was taking care of my mom, she was always asking how my mom was doing before she passed away so I’ve really appreciated all that she’s providing for us.”

So far, the Go Fund Me page has raised just under $14,000. It’s goal is to reach $20,000.

The link to donate to the Go Fund Me page can be found here. Anyone interested in working for Ms. Shirley can call at (260) 493-2795 or stop by the TCBY to pick up an application.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.