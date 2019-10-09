TB alert issued for patrons of Fort Wayne nail salon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health has issued a Tuberculosis Alert for people who visited a Fort Wayne nail salon earlier this year after an active case of TB was determined to be connected to the salon.

Patrons of Cali Nails located at 208 E. Pettit Avenue in the Southgate Plaza who visited the establishment from January to July of this year should get tested for TB. While exposure was limited and the risk to patrons is low according, the health department is erring on the side of caution.

Only one person is infectious and capable of spreading the disease so far, and that person is now in isolation and undergoing treatment.

Free TB testing will be held at the Specialty Services building directly behind the Allen County Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave, on the following dates:

October 10 from 3-6 p.m.

October 16 from 9 a.m. to noon

October 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Anyone unable to be tested during those times can call (260) 449-7504 to schedule an appointment. Clients must indicate they are involved with the Cali Nails investigation to receive free testing.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that usually attacks the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, talks or sneezes. Symptoms of active TB include fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, chills and fevers. Symptoms may also include cough, chest pain and coughing up blood if the disease is in the lungs.

Only people with close, daily contact with an infected person are typically at risk of contracting the disease. TB is not spread by kissing, shaking hands or touching objects and usually requires close contact over a period of time. Most who become infected do not develop active TB because their body’s immune system protects them, and only people with active TB symptoms can spread the disease.

Anyone with questions about TB can call the Department information line at (260) 449-4499 or visit allencountyhealth.com.