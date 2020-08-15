Taylor University graduates class of 2020 in delayed commencement ceremony

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University is gearing up to welcome new students to campus for the fall semester tomorrow but before they do that, they had to say goodbye to the class of 2020.

After the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their May commencement ceremony, Taylor University was able to say goodbye to most of their Spring 2020 graduates on Saturday with an in-person graduation. To do that, they had to make several protocol adjustments.

“Usually we have it in the fieldhouse, the Kesler Student Activities Center,” said Jim Garringer, Director of Media Relations for Taylor. “Today we’re having it outdoors, obviously because of the situation surrounding COVID-19. On a day like today, six feet apart and outdoors the transmission rate for the coronavirus is quite low if anything at all.”

They spaced out chairs for the audience and the graduates, as well as checked temperatures as people entered the area. A little more than 300 of the 428 graduating seniors chose to return for the ceremony. The graduates did not mind the changes because they enabled them to have the in-person graduation they spent their college career working towards.

“It feels good because all of the hard work for the past four years has paid off,” said graduate Sarah Robinson. “With the pandemic and everything that’s going on, a lot of graduations were canceled but I am very grateful Taylor still decided to postpone the graduation so that we would be able to walk across the stage.”

Taylor welcomes their incoming freshman to campus on Sunday, with returning students to follow starting Monday. The university will start in-person classes on Wednesday. Students will stay on campus until Thanksgiving break and then switch to online lessons through the remainder of the semester