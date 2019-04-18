Taylor U. student 'missing and endangered'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Luke Skawski

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) - Police in Upland are searching for a missing Taylor University student, and authorities have asked for the public's help to locate him.

Senior Luke Skawski was last seen walking near the Taylor University campus Wednesday at 5 p.m. He was earing a gray tee-shirt, dark shorts, a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball cap, and carrying a red draw string backpack and possibly a plaid fleece.

Skawski is 5-feet-7 and 170 pounds, and wears a short haircut.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Skawski is asked to call Taylor Police Chief Jeff Wallace at (765) 998-5396.