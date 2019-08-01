Taylor U. names interim president

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University has appointed an interim president at its Upland campus.

Paige Comstock Cunningham, Ph.D., J.D. was unanimously recommended by the Taylor Board of Trustees Leadership Transition Team to be named Interim President of the University. The change will be effect Aug. 15.

She’ll succeed President Lowell Haines, who resigned in June.

“I have a deep love and respect for Taylor University and am humbled by the honor of being selected by my peers to lead this great institution and academic community as Interim President,” said Cunningham. “I look forward to working with a strong team during this transition, including the Board, Provost Dr. Michael Hammond and administrative and faculty leadership, with a focus to prepare the way for Taylor’s permanent President.”

Cunningham is expected to serve at least through the coming academic year. She has said she does not want to be a candidate for the permanent position.

A national search for the next president is ongoing. In a news release, the university said the board would announce the timetable for a national search “at some point in the future.”