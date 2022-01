NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A popular food truck is expanding to include a new spot to hang out while eating yummy comfort food.

‘Drop It Like It’s Tot’ invites everyone Saturday to the grand opening of The Hangout Spot.

The local business said they are ready to serve food all day until 9 p.m. after the morning’s ribbon cutting.

According to the Facebook page, the storefront features a full menu with the option to order to-go.

The Hangout Spot is at 717 Broadway Street in New Haven.