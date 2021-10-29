‘Tat Granny’ from Columbia City goes viral on TikTok; ready to get inked

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — If you use TikTok, chances are you’ve stumbled upon the viral video of “Tat Granny.”

Earlier this month, 83-year-old Judy Dede appeared in a TikTok video to voice a rather unique desire, considering her age.

“I told the girls I was going to blow their mind,” Granny said.

In the TikTok, the Columbia City woman revealed to her granddaughter, Brandy O’Reilly, that she wants to get a tattoo.

“When she told me that she wanted to get this tattoo, I was completely in shock and blown away,” said O’Reilly. “I was like, ‘Okay, hold on a second. I need you to say that one more time’ and I had to get it recorded because I couldn’t even believe that she said that.”

Not only did she blow her granddaughter away, but Granny’s also blown up the Internet. O’Reilly posted the video to her TikTok account and to date, it has garnered more than 3.4 million views and nearly 600,000 likes.

The popularity has amazed the family.

“I just I never dreamed it,” said Granny. “Next thing I know, she’s [O’Reilly’s] telling me ‘Grandma, we just got a message from somebody in South America.’ Messages have come from all over the world…. It just blows my mind.”

She said one artist from the Netherlands even offered to do her tattoo for free.

Granny’s idea of getting of getting tatted was inspired by an article she read in a magazine where an 80-year-old woman got a tattoo as her 80th birthday present.

“Then she laid it on her family and they had a fit,” said Granny. “Well, I told my family ahead of time, and now we’ve got four generations going to get tattoos.”

The plan is for Granny, her daughter, her granddaughter, her granddaughter in law, two grandsons and both of their wives to get tattoos on Saturday at Black Sheep Tattoo and Art Gallery in Fort Wayne. The family plans on getting a music note with a “fishing hook look” to it, along with a cancer ribbon.

“My father just passed away in July, so there’s a lot of meaning to the tattoo,” said O’Reilly. “Our family has just always been very musically inclined. I have a son who plays the drums. I have a son who plays the guitar and the bass and then my oldest was in show choir all through high school. So yeah, it’s just it’s very meaningful to all of us.”

Granny said this becoming a family affair means the world to her too.

“I don’t think I can even explain how I feel about that. It’s just… I’m going to cry,” said Granny. “I just try to live each day as best I can because you just never know.”

WANE 15’s Taylor King is joining the family at Black Sheep on Saturday to document the experience. We’ll show you the finished artwork on Saturday night’s Newscast.