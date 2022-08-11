FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This year’s Taste of the Arts festival will be disability inclusive for attendees, Arts United says.

Taste of the Arts is set for Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, and Promenade Park.

To make the festival enjoyable for everyone, Arts Units and the AWS Foundation will offer special services and offerings to increase accessibility.

QUIET ZONE

Located inside Fort Wayne Museum of Art upstairs in the Overlook Room, attendees can visit the quiet zone if they need a break from the sound and activity featured in other parts of the festival.

SHUTTLE SERVICE

This continuous shuttle service provided by CTN will be available throughout the day with two routes, for greater accessibility to all parts of the festival. The blue route features two shuttles that travel around the festival footprint. The orange route’s single shuttle will stop at the outer perimeter of the festival and travel out to the remote festival parking at Clinton St. and Fourth St. across from Lawton Park.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY KITS

Available upon request for attendees to borrow and keep with them as they navigate the different areas of the festival at the three Taste of the Arts information tents. Contents include noise-reducing headphones in both adult and children’s sizes or noise-reducing earbuds

HIGH VOLUME PERFORMANCES

Noted on stage schedule signs, brochures, and online. These performances are likely to have a high level of sound. Attendees may need to be prepared with noise-reducing equipment or choose to avoid this particular performance.

SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETERS

Featured at select performances for those with auditory disabilities. These performances will be noted on stage schedule signs, brochures, and online.

What’s more? Taste of the Arts will also offer six performances featuring performers of diverse abilities in different performing art forms, including Rainee Perdue, Mirror Lake Players Improv, and Pathfinders programs.

For more information and updates about the 2022 festival, visit tastefw.org.