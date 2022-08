FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend downtown comes alive with art and food, all combined for the annual Taste of the Arts Festival.

Thanks to the help of the AWS Foundation, Taste of the Arts will also be more inclusive this year.

Taste of the Arts is Saturday, August 27 starting at 11 a.m. You can find block parties throughout downtown Fort Wayne including the Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, and Promenade Park. It’s free to attend. Learn more in the interview above.