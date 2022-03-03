FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Taste of the Arts makes a comeback in August.

On Saturday, August 27, 2021, the Taste of the Arts Festival will return to Downtown Fort Wayne, sponsored by 3Rivers Credit Union. The festival highlights Northeast Indiana’s rich diversity of arts and culture through live performances, children’s activities, visual art, and food from local eateries.

“Taste of the Arts celebrates Northeast Indiana’s vibrant cultural scene and offers access to the arts without cost to the community,” said Melissa Shaw, Vice President of Marketing at 3Rivers Credit Union. “3Rivers is proud to return as the festival’s presenting partner and provide this free offering to experience the arts.”

Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, Rousseau Plaza, and Promenade Park will all be part of the festival this year.

“The mission of Taste of the Arts is to celebrate the rich diversity of arts and culture in our region,” said Dan Ross, Vice President of Community Development at Arts United. “This year, we are thrilled that this will include traditional performances from the Allen County Folklife Study in partnership with Traditional Arts Indiana.”

For more information and updates about the 2022 festival, visit their website.