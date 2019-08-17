Taste of the Arts returns for 11th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get ready for the 11th Annual taste of the Arts set to happen downtown. This grand two-day event will take place on August 23rd through the 24th.

The art festival is sponsored by Wells Fargo to give you a “taste” of different art mediums. The festival also shows diversity and culture.

At the Arts Campus downtown, 9 stages will be set up with more than 70 performances throughout the two-day festival. The acts range from dance to theatre.

Across the festival, 12 different food and drink vendors will be set up. A block party will have a beer tasting from local breweries.

On Friday, the hours of the festival are 5-10 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy all the art from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

