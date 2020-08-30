Taste of the Arts goes partially virtual for 12th annual festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Each year Taste of the Arts draws out thousands to experience a wide range of musical and visual art, but this year, they had to find a way to offer that experience without actually bringing that large crowd to downtown Fort Wayne.

The Arts United Center tried to wait out the pandemic to hold its annual Taste of the Arts festival.

When it became clear that COVID-19 was not going away, they had to adjust.

“This year with the COVID and the regulations set down by the CDC, we don’t feel safe bringing 30,000 people down to campus to enjoy the festival together,” said Luke Holliger, Technical Director for Arts United. “So, how do you move a festival like that to an online platform?”

They created an interactive platform that allowed people to access virtual versions of the activities normally offered in-person, like the art market and the kid-oriented NIPSCO STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) Park. The largest undertaking was filming and editing together live performances from the three festival stages.

“We put out over 20 hours of content,” said Holliger. “If you think about that, that’s almost 20 feature-length films, and we did it in six weeks.”

They partnered with ArcPoint Productions to take on the project. Matt Kuntz, President for ArcPoint, called the six-week timeline aggressive, adding that while most days were eight to 12-hour days for the crew they had some 18 to 20-hour days. With a full schedule of entertainment for three stages planned, the number of acts helped to make it a time-consuming project. It was streamed on Taste of the Arts’ website.

Arts United chose to pre-record the acts so the event would run smoother. It also allowed to them take pandemic-conscious measures like spacing out the stage and giving everyone their own microphone. When not performing, people were required to wear masks, and equipment was cleaned in between uses.

Kuntz said the goal was to give the next-best experience to actually being there.

“There’s four different camera angles for every performance,” said Kuntz. “That way, you get to see the action as it’s happening. I think of it as, if you go to a concert and you sit in the upper nosebleeds versus if you get to sit front row at the concert.”

“[Saturday] is just sitting back and watching it and making sure that the stream stays alive and that it’s health, and that what everyone sees is actually the festival,” said Kuntz. “The team put in a lot of long days putting this together.”

Arts United wanted to aim for a higher-quality experience because they believe art can lift spirits during difficult times.

“The arts are what we go to in times of need,” said Holliger. “Right now we are in a time where people need more than anything else art and contact to each other so it’s important that, especially now more than ever, we get that out there so everyone can be a part of that.”

Holliger also said a positive outcome from going virtual is that the event is more accessible to the public. While they hope to have their typical set up next year, Arts United is exploring the possibility that they offer some type of virtual experience going forward.

“The mission of the festival is always to make the arts accessible to anyone, no matter socioeconomic status, transportation, disability,” said Holliger. “This takes that the next stop so individuals who maybe couldn’t physically come to the festival can now experience it.”