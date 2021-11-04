Taste authentic Jewish deli during annual Corned Beef on Rye fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Need lunch plans for Thursday? Stop by the Congregation Achduth Vesholom on Fort Wayne’s south side for deli and for a good cause.

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Jewish congregation is hosting their 19th annual Corned Beef on Rye – Sure to Satisfy fundraiser.

Larry Adelman, the chair of the annual fundraiser, says the concept behind this fundraiser is to give Fort Wayne a taste of a traditional Jewish deli that is not seen throughout the city.

“If you have a taste for an authentic corned beef sandwich, then this is where you’ve got to come,” Adelman said. “Because there is other corned beef, but this is kosher-styled corned beef, and it comes to us from Chicago.”

Boxed meals will be sold for $18, which include:

A one-third pound corned beef sandwich on rye

A giant pickle

Coleslaw

Brownie

Drink

$10 gift card to Chapman’s Brewing Company

Individual bag of Clandestine Caramel popcorn

The congregation’s goal is to raise $20,000 from Thursday’s fundraiser. Proceeds will supplement the Temple’s annual budget and will support operating costs, general maintenance and other programs.

Take a look behind the scenes as volunteers prep hundreds of meal boxes for Thursday’s fundraiser.