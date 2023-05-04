In August of 2022, the Fort Wayne City Council passed an agreement for a new connecting trail. Now, the Poka-Bache Connector Task Force strives for progress within the Coalition. Putting boots on the ground for the 81-mile trail.

Map of the 81-mile trail route

The Poka-Bache Connector will be a non-motorized trail that connects Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Bringing four counties together and seven municipalities. While connecting 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries and 50 schools.

As of November 2022, 34.2 miles of the trail is completed with 7.5 miles actively worked on.

Community leaders and government officials that represent the four counties and seven municipalities have been appointed. They will have monthly meetings to discuss trail development and its impact on communities.