Target car seat trade-in program returns at all store locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-In program has returned at all store locations.

The program will take place Monday through April 17. Guests can drop-off all types of unwanted car seats in the designated drop-off boxes near Guest Services at any Target store to be recycled, the company said.

“Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers,” Target said. Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and are eligible through May 1.

According to the website, guests must be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon. Guests will be able to scan a sheets that is placed on the drop-off boxes into their Circle to receive the coupon.

“For the April 2021 Car Seat Trade-In program, we’ve taken a number of steps in support of our team and guests, with increased safety measures and operational changes, as we are committed to helping the families and communities we serve,” Target said on it’s website.

Since the introduction of the program in 2016, Target said it has recycled over a million car seats which adds up to over 17 million pounds of plastic.