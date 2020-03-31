Tapestry event rescheduled for late August; Ashley Judd still in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Tapestry event has been rescheduled.

The “day of inspiration, renewal, and education” will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at the Memorial Coliseum. It had originally been set for late April but had to be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Actress and activist Ashley Judd has “reaffirmed her commitment” to serve as keynote speaker, officials said.

“Thank you for your support and patience as we move ahead with planning Tapestry 2020,” said Kim Boyce, Tapestry project manager. “If for some reason we need to re-evaluate the new date, we will communicate any future changes at that time.”

The event is sold out, but those on a wait list will be notified if tickets become available.