ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A tanker truck drove on and subsequently crushed a trail bridge in Steuben County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on a trail bridge over wetlands off S.R. 127 near C.R. 400 North, less than 5 miles north of downtown Angola.

Photos shared with WANE 15 show a large section of the bridge destroyed.

A tanker truck is shown on a collapsed trail bridge off S.R. 127 in Steuben County on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy Hometown Media)

KPC News, WANE 15’s news gathering partner, reported the truck driver said his GPS device led him down the trail.

The truck was hauling calcium chloride, KPC reported.