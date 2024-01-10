FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A local café in Fort Wayne is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is inviting the people who helped them reach that milestone to celebrate.

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community has been on the south side of Fort Wayne now for a year, selling drinks and coffee with a side of great customer service. The café has quickly become a gathering spot with monthly offerings of Poetry Slams and Open Mic events, and special one-off small live acts in folk, Christian, or alternative rock/American genres. Demand from local businesses and groups has kept Tall Rabbit’s conference room rented out frequently for meetings or seminars.

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community is the sixth Fort Wayne establishment to partner with Blue Jacket Inc., a nonprofit designed to eliminate barriers to employment through training, leading to opportunities to work at places like Tall Rabbit.

A drink being made at Tall Rabbit



This is the Tall Rabbit’s unique way of saying thank you to all of the neighbors who have made our coffee shop their new location to gather together,”

Megan Spring, Café Manager

Tall Rabbit will debut a special anniversary drink, have live music by Merky, and offer promotions for loyal patrons, especially neighbors on the south side of Fort Wayne.

The café will be offering the “Southside Neighbor Deal” for just one day on Jan. 13 for neighbors who live in the 46802, 46803, 46806, and 46807 zip codes. When patrons purchase a drink, they will be provided a second drink for $.02, $.03, $.06, or $.07 based on the zip code in which they reside; avalid ID with the address is required. Other patrons will receive a 10% discount on all drinks throughout the day.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.