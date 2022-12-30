FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment.

Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community at 2001 Calhoun St.

Tall Rabbit also provides meeting and gathering spaces with many accommodations in a vintage, rustic throwback decor.

“We hope that people use this space to have their meetings and to sit and stay awhile,” said Tony Hudson, executive director of Blue Jacket.

The coffee shop is just north of the statue of Chief Blue Jacket, who was a Shawnee war chief in the Fort Wayne area over 200 years ago.

Both the coffee shop and the statue honor the nonprofit’s namesake.

Blue Jacket’s mission is to provide training and opportunities to anyone with a barrier who is striving to earn gainful employment.