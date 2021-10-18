Tall Grass/Weed Program to end Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne has announced that its Tall Grass/Weed Program is scheduled to end Friday. Neighborhood Code Compliance enforces the City’s Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

If anyone sees a possible violation, they are asked to call 311 or 260-427-8311. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property’s specific street address to register the concern. The city said the complaint portal for 311 will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the last day of posting will be on Friday.

Neighborhood Code Compliance employs eight seasonal, part-time inspectors who respond to concerns from the public but also act proactively to identify high grass and weeds. The city said when inspectors determine there is a violation, they take date-stamped electronic photos and post a placard on the cited property. As a courtesy, an abate notice is mailed to the owner of record who then has five days to correct the violation.

After five days, the city’s mowing contractors will inspect to see if the property is in compliance. If it is not, they will mow and also take date-stamped before- and after-photos. The owner will then be charged for the mowing; if the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.